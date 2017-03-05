Good News in History, March 5

On this day five years ago, an impressive scene of humanity played out on a beach in Brazil. About 30 Dolphins mysteriously stranded themselves on the shore at around 8:00 in the morning. Fortunately, they were all saved by local people at Arraial do Cabo who worked tirelessly to drag them back into the sea. WATCH… (2012)

Elvis Presley appeared on television for the first time (1955)

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of blacks to attend any state schools, colleges and universities (1956)

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty went into effect after ratification by 43 nations (1970)

North and South Korea met for the first time in 25 years for peace talks (1997)

Three 6 Mafia became the first hip-hop artists to win an Academy Award for Best Song, and to perform at the Oscars (2006)

Also, on this day in 1960, Cuban photographer Alberto Korda shot the most famous picture in the world. Fidel Castro’s official photographer, Korda captured the moment at a memorial service for victims of an explosion in Havana. The image of revolutionary Che Guevara at 31 years old was captured with a 90mm lens, in only two frames before the leader exited the scene. As a lifelong communist and supporter of the Cuban Revolution, Korda claimed no payment for his picture and never asked for royalties. The Maryland Institute College of Art called the picture a symbol of the 20th century and the world’s most famous photo–one that was reproduced probably more than any other image in photography.”