Good News in History, March 7

On this day 94 years ago, Robert Frost’s poem, “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening” was published by The New Republic. Ending with the famous line “And miles to go before I sleep,” the poem was Frost’s favorite, and the one he called his “best bid for remembrance.” Frost said he wrote the verses based on a difficult Christmas that he experienced, when on December 22nd, he realized that he wouldn’t be able to afford Christmas presents for his family. (1923)

From Garrison Keillor’s The Writer’s Almanac: “Frost wasn’t the most successful farmer, but he scrounged up some produce from his farm, hitched up his horse, and took a wagon into town to try and sell enough produce to buy some gifts. He couldn’t sell a single thing, and as evening came and it began to snow, he had to head home. He was almost home when he became overwhelmed with the shame of telling his family about his failure, and as if it sensed his mood, the horse stopped, and Frost cried. He recalls he ‘bawled like a baby.’ Eventually, the horse jingled its bells, and Frost collected himself and headed back home to his family. His daughter Lesley agreed that this was the inspiration for the poem, and said that she remembered the horse, whose name was Eunice, and that her father told her: ‘A man has as much right as a woman to a good cry now and again. The snow gave me shelter; the horse understood and gave me the time.’

Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening:

Whose woods these are I think I know.

His house is in the village though;

He will not see me stopping here

To watch his woods fill up with snow.

My little horse must think it queer

To stop without a farmhouse near

Between the woods and frozen lake

The darkest evening of the year.

He gives his harness bells a shake

To ask if there is some mistake.

The only other sound’s the sweep

Of easy wind and downy flake.

The woods are lovely, dark and deep,

But I have promises to keep,

And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep. (Photo of Frost courtesy of Dartmouth College Library–click to enlarge)

