Good News in History, March 8

On this day 242 years ago, an anonymous writer, thought by some to be Thomas Paine, published “African Slavery in America”, the first article in the American colonies calling for the emancipation of slaves and the abolition of slavery. (1775)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Johannes Kepler discovers the third law of planetary motion (1618)

discovers the third law of planetary motion (1618) Susan B. Anthony testified before the US House Judiciary Committee arguing for a Constitutional amendment granting women the right to vote (1884)

testified before the US House Judiciary Committee arguing for a Constitutional amendment granting women the right to vote (1884) French aviatrix Raymonde de Laroche became the first woman to receive a pilot’s license (1910)

became the first woman to receive a pilot’s license (1910) The US Supreme Court agreed that promoting one religion through religious instruction in public schools violated the Constitution (1948)

violated the Constitution (1948) Philips demonstrated the compact disc publicly for the first time (1979)

demonstrated the compact disc publicly for the first time (1979) The first festival of rock music ever held in the Soviet Union kicked off, featuring 8 days of Russian rock music (1980)

kicked off, featuring 8 days of Russian rock music (1980) Iraq‘s Governing Council signed a new constitution (2004)

And, on this date in 1911, International Women’s Day was first celebrated in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. 25 countries later recognized the holiday officially, including Afghanistan, Russia, Ukraine, Vietnam and Zambia. The U.S. even designated the entire month of March as Women’s History Month, proclaimed by President Obama in 2011. (It’s also Mother’s Day in Albania, Romania and Bulgaria.)