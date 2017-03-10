Good News in History, March 10

Happy Birthday to actor Jon Hamm who turns 46 years old today. Best known for playing advertising executive Don Draper in Mad Men, Hamm has received 16 Emmy nominations—for that AMC drama series, as well as for the comedy 30 Rock (2006–2013), and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015–present)—since leaving St. Louis to pursue an acting career in 1995. WATCH Jon talk about 7 little known Hamm-isms… (1971)

Hamm, who earlier taught high school drama classes, is finishing work on his film, Baby Driver and has completed the film Marjorie Prime, which also stars Tim Robbins and Geena Davis and is based on Jordan Harrison’s 2014 Pulitzer Prize-nominated play. (Photo from the 2016 SAG Awards, click to enlarge)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Thomas Jefferson was named minister to France replacing Benjamin Franklin (1785)

was named minister to France replacing Benjamin Franklin (1785) France transferred ownership of the Louisiana Territory to the U.S. in a St. Louis ceremony (1804)

to the U.S. in a St. Louis ceremony (1804) Alexander Graham Bell made the first telephone call saying, “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you.” (1876)

saying, “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you.” (1876) Members of the Salvation Army land in the U.S. and begin operations (1880)

land in the U.S. and begin operations (1880) Viking Press produced the first Book-of-the-Month-Club selection, Lolly Willowes, or The Loving Huntsman (1926)

selection, Lolly Willowes, or The Loving Huntsman (1926) Neil Simon’s play The Odd Couple opened on Broadway (1965)

And, on this day in 2013, nearly a half million people in Turkmenistan took shovels in hand and spent the day planting 755,000 trees. The ongoing Green Belt project, which aims to combat the country’s creeping desertification, planted three million new trees that year. (2013)