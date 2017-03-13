Good News in History, March 13
Today is the fourth anniversary of the election of Pope Francis by the Vatican’s papal conclave to become the leader of the Catholic Church. Since then, numerous charitable and kind-hearted deeds have earned him rock star levels of popularity, even among non-religious folks. (2013)POPULAR: Pope’s Top 10 Happiness Tips: Focus on Leisure, Family and Being Positive
MORE Good News on this Date:
- Workdays for women and children in France were limited to 11 hours (1900)
- Mongolia declared its independence from China (1921)
- Mike Stoller, (with producing partner Jerry Leiber) who co-wrote over 70 hits that climbed American record charts, including “Hound Dog”, “Kansas City”, and “Jailhouse Rock”, was born (1933)
- The Allman Brothers Band recorded a rock concert in New York City that would become their classic album, Live At Fillmore East (1971)
- In response to widespread demonstrations by the deaf and hearing impaired student body, Gallaudet University hired its first deaf president (1988)
- The journal Nature reported that 350,000-year-old upright-walking human footprints were found in Italy (2003)