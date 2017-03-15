Good News in History, March 15

On this day 15 years ago, Yoko Ono was on site to unveil a seven foot bronze statue of John Lennon overlooking the check-in hall of Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. The re-branding of the airport featured a sketch of Lennon’s face with the words “Above Us Only Skies.” (2002)

MORE Good News on this Day in History:

Revolution broke out in Hungary, which compelled the Habsburg rulers to meet the demands of the Reform party (1848)

Cretan revolutionaries announced the re-unification of Crete with Greece (1905)

Actor Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton were married –her fifth husband, but her true love (1964)

In the midst of the Civil Rights struggle in the South, President Lyndon Johnson told the U.S. Congress, "We shall overcome," and called for a new Voting Rights Act (1965)

The passengers and crew of a Pakistan Airways plane were released after they were held hostage for nearly two weeks in Syria (1981)

Mikhail Gorbachev was elected the first executive president of the Soviet Union (1990)

And, on this day in 2010, Fashion For Relief began an online auction with donated items worn on the runway at London’s Fashion Week by some of the biggest celebrities. Organized by supermodel Naomi Campbell, the auctions raised well over £1 million for Haitian families in need of health care.

Since 2005, when Fashion For Relief was launched by Campbell to mobilize funds for Hurricane Katrina victims, the events and related auctions have raised millions of dollars for those most affected by natural disasters and others in need. (Watch a video on Good News Network from the Haiti relief fashion show)