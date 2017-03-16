Good News in History, March 16

150 years ago today, Joseph Lister first published his discovery of antiseptic surgery. Applying Louis Pasteur’s advances in microbiology, the British surgeon successfully introduced carbolic acid (now known as phenol) to sterilize surgical instruments and to clean wounds, and it became the first widely used medical antiseptic. (1867)

MORE Good News on this Date in History:

The first FA Cup was played, the oldest football competition in the world, in London (1872)

Robert Goddard launched the first liquid-fueled rocket (1926)

Marshal Tito of Yugoslavia visited London in friendship, the first Communist leader to do so (1953)

The first space docking: Gemini 8 with Agena (1966)

Russian space station Mir welcomed the first American aboard (1995)

Coordinated worldwide peace vigils were held in more than 6,000 locations in a hundred countries in response to war in Iraq (2003)

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to establish the UN Human Rights Council (2006)

Iraq's new parliament met briefly for the first time to take the oath (2006)

And, on this day in 1621, Samoset visited the settlers of Plymouth Colony and greeted them saying, “Welcome, Englishmen! My name is Samoset.” He was the first Native American to make contact with the Pilgrims, strolling right into their encampment and speaking English. An Abenaki tribe member from Maine, he had learned some words from the Englishmen who fished and made a camp on Monhegan Island. (1621)

And, Happy 91st birthday to the great comedian, actor, writer, and charity champion Jerry Lewis. First known for his slapstick humor in film, television, stage and radio, Lewis also became the host, for more than 40 years, of the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual Labor Day Telethon and national chairman of the MDA, helping to raise more than 2.5 billion to help people with the neuro-muscular disease. (1926) WATCH a hilarious clip of highlights showcasing his physical comedy and famous friends, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra…