Good News in History, March 17

Happy St. Patrick’s Day – the annual holiday when Americans celebrate all things Irish. It began in New York City with immigrants from Ireland for the first time honoring their religious patron saint at the Crown and Thistle Tavern 261 years ago today. (Lenten restrictions on drinking alcohol are officially lifted among Christians for this day.) The city’s 255-year-old St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the biggest parade in the world. (1756)

MORE Good News on this Day:

The rubber band was invented (1845)

Photo from parade in Albany, NY, by sebastien barre, CC

