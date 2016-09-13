Have You Ever Wanted to Rapel Down a Skyscraper? Now is Your...

Have You Ever Wanted to Rapel Down a Skyscraper? Now is Your Chance News

USA by Good News Network

For the 7th and once-per-year opportunity, thrill-seekers and high-flyers from across North Carolina will converge for an adventure of a lifetime, rappelling Raleigh’s 30-story Wells Fargo Capitol Center.

Hosted by Special Olympics North Carolina, Over the Edge returns Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Registration for Over the Edge is now open with prime-time slots selected by the quickest fundraisers.

CHECK OUT: They Wanted Her to Undergo Cancer Treatment, But 90-Year-old Hits The Road Instead

According to Keith Fishburne, president and CEO of Special Olympics North Carolina, about 200 individuals are expected to rappel this year. No climbing or rappelling experience is required and each person raises $1,000 or more from family, friends, customers, co-workers, or companies.

Over the Edge funds will benefit Special Olympics North Carolina programs offering year-round sports training and competition for nearly 40,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Athletes train and compete on local and state levels in 19 sports, providing motivation, building self-esteem, and creating opportunities for success.

MORE: Would You Cross This Glass Walkway Suspended 1000-ft Over a Canyon?

“I’ve looked at dozens of non-profits over the years, and Special Olympics North Carolina is one of the best-run organizations I’ve been associated with,” said Gruber, founder and CEO of RPG Solutions, a division of HUB International. “They’re extremely good custodians of donor money and do an amazing job. You can see the difference your time and money are making. It’s very tangible and immediate. You really feel good about it.”

“We thank the many people and sponsoring companies for making Over the Edge such a great success each year,” said Fishburne, who has gone Over the Edge four times.

Over the Edge raised $177,000 in 2015. Raleigh sponsors included Spectrum Properties, Sport Clips, Café Carolina and Bakery, and HUB International/RPG Solutions. 2016’s top fundraiser will receive an extended weekend mini-vacation from Blockade Runner in Wrightsville Beach.

Spread The Word: Click To Share – Photo by Over The Edge