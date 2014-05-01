A Farm Grows in Brooklyn—on the Roof

You’ve heard of rooftop gardens? Now there are rooftop farms, complete with chickens, starting to appear across the globe on sunny expanses of warehouse roofs.

Rooftop farming was born out of the green-roof movement, in which building owners cover roofs with vegetation atop special waterproof membranes.

The benefits are numerous to the building owner, as well as the community.

provides insulation for the building

keeps cooling costs down because the roof doesn’t get as hot

absorbs storm runoff, particularly helpful during flooding

adds more oxygen and absorbs carbon in the air

creates a habitat for local birds, butterflies and bees

brings color to an otherwise drab landscape

Rooftop farms take the green-roof concept a step further, with plots that provide fruits and vegetables for local residents and the chance for urban volunteers to become part-time farmers.

(READ the story from National Geographic)

(READ more about rooftop farming at NPR)

Photo: Harvesting lettuce at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s 20,000-square-foot vegetable garden atop McCormick Place West, courtesy CBG