Farm Thanks Civil Servants with Special Corn Maze and Free Admission

You may not know it when you’re wandering the narrow pathways of this particular corn maze, but those agricultural corridors have a special message.

Lawyer’s Winterbrook Farm in Thurmont, Maryland made their maze feature ‘Our Heroes’ – a design with fire fighters, police officers, and medical responders as a thank you for their hard work.

Starting on September 24th, all law enforcement officers and their family carrying identification will receive free admission to the farm. On September 25th, free admission will be offered to firefighters, EMTs, and nurses.

This is not the first time the farm has stepped up their puzzle game for a special purpose either – last year, the maze’s pattern revolved around #HoganStrong in honor of Governor Larry Hogan’s battle against cancer. The attraction was so popular, it raised $13,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Photo by Lawyer's Farm

