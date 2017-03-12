Fashionable Couple in Their 60s Match Outfits Every Day (LOOK)

This silver-haired couple is only getting better with age.

Japanese-based love bugs Bon, 60, and Pon, 61, have become fashion sensations after posting their daily looks on Instagram.

Their reasoning? Bon says it is simply because “matching clothes is fun”.

Whether it be tartan, polka dots, stripes, or plaid, these social media stars are rocking the red carpet every day.

You can follow Bon and Pon’s fashion statements via their Instagram page.

(WATCH the video below)

Photo by Bon and Pon