Firefighters Spend Hour Dislodging Kitten From Porsche Engine

Pets by McKinley Corbley

How this tiny kitten got stuck in the engine block of a $100,000 sports car is still a mystery – but we do know that it’s thanks to these firefighters that he made it out.

David Burch had just bought a brand new 2016 Porsche Cayenne when he started hearing a mysterious meowing emanating from somewhere in his vicinity.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue firefighters arrived on the scene and started taking apart the engine compartment bolt by bolt. One hour later, they pulled out a sweet little kitten who was scared, but unharmed.

As they started putting back the engine back together, the cat warmed up to firefighter Eric Fillyaw, who will be bringing the kitten home to his 3-year-old daughter. Eric also took it upon himself to give the sweet little feline a new name: “Porsche”.

(WATCH the video below)

Reprint (Photo by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)