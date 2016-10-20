First Detroit Tiny House Village Lets Tenants Rent to Own News

USA by McKinley Corbley

There are already tiny house neighborhoods popping up around the United States to house the homeless – but this Detroit initiative will be the first where its residents can rent to own.

The nonprofit organization Cass Community Social Services is building 25 single-family homes from 250 to 400 square feet. Each $40,000 architectural design is unique to itself – no two finished products look the same.

Since Cass built the first house in September, they expect to have six more built by the end of the year. They have already raised $800,000 out of their $1.5 million goal for the project based solely off of private donations.

Half of the tenants are expected to be homeless, with the other half comprising of seniors and college students – and since all the homeowners will be able to decide who moves into the neighborhood in the future, the community’s atmosphere is one of cooperation and support.

Photo by Cass Community Social Services