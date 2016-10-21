Flexible Bioglass Bandages Will Heal Injuries Like Never Before

Science by Joao Freitas

Researchers of the Federal University of Sao Carlos have developed a type of flexible bioglass that is capable of regenerating tissues and speeding up healing processes like never before.

“This bioactive glass chemical compound are similar to the glass of a regular window, but in different concentration of chemicals and this is what changes the reaction in the body”, explained Marina Souza, another researcher.

The bioglass is applied directly onto the skin, covering the wound. The material is able to absorb blood while regenerating the injuries. Since the glass had good results during animal testing, human trials will begin in 2017.

“The results with burning wounds are really exciting. Plus, we can use in very complex angles of the body and the glass fits like a glove,” says Marina.

