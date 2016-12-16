Football Captain Donates $625K Worth of Toys to Families in Need Culture

Rio Ferdinand, former captain of the English national football team, announced yesterday that he and his restaurant are donating $626,000 worth of toys and gifts to to Cash for Kids, the official charity of Manchester radio station Key 103.

“We are totally overwhelmed by Rio’s amazing contribution,” said charity manager Russell Feingold. “This is going to help so many young children. We now need everyone to keep supporting the campaign – the more children we can help, the more lives we can brighten up this Christmas.”

The charity hopes to provide at least 60,000 needy children in the greater Manchester area with a gift on Christmas Day – and thanks to Rio’s donation, they’re going to score big time on that goal.

