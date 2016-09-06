Football Star Who Sat With Lonely Boy Comes Back With Another Surprise

Football Star Who Sat With Lonely Boy Comes Back With Another Surprise Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Bo Paske became famous overnight when a security officer at his middle school snapped a photo of Travis Rudolph sitting next to him at a lunch table.

Rudolph, who is a beloved wide receiver for the Florida State University football team, was visiting Montford Middle School for a community outreach program in Tallahassee, Florida.

WATCH: Federer Builds 50 New Preschools in Africa, Mobbed by Kids on First Visit

After their pizza-munching photo was shared all over the internet – including a heartfelt thank you from Bo’s mom Leah Paske – Rudolph decided to give a little extra something to his new 11-year-old friend with autism.

Best. Day. Ever.@TravisRudolph5 surprised Bo Paske with a personalized jersey this morning! pic.twitter.com/79diMkZhtl — FSU Football (@FSU_Football) September 5, 2016

On Monday, the sports star presented Bo with a personalized Seminoles football jersey emblazoned with the boy’s last name and Rudolph’s number 15.

He didn’t stop there either: Rudolph also presented the Paskes with tickets to the Monday night’s season opener against the University of Mississippi in which the wide receiver scored a touch down before a 45-34 win.

MORE: UK Football Stars Buy Hotel, Invite Homeless to Stay For Winter

Leah and her son have become avid Seminoles fans since the player’s kind gesture brought so much positivity in their lives, and they insist that they will be cheering for Travis at every game.

Click To Share This Touchdown With Your Friends