You May Spot 'Forrest Gump' Recreating the Iconic Cross Country Journey

His name may not be Forrest Gump, but this guy sure loves running.

38-year-old Robert Pope has been making international headlines thanks to his cross-country mission to recreate the historic running chapter of the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump.

Robert has always loved running; and before he started his American journey, he wanted to raise money for charity in a way that stood out from the thousands of other charity runs already in existence. Eventually, he had the bright idea to impersonate his favorite movie hero: Forrest Gump.

The jogger grew out his beard and bought the classic white Nike sneakers, as well as the Bubba Gump Shrimp hat and shirt. Then he just started runnin’.

Running across America equals the distance of about 100 marathons – and Rob runs a little over two per day. The money he raises is either donated to the World Wildlife Fund or Peace Direct.

Pope stopped in Massachusetts yesterday in order to run the Boston Marathon, but plans on returning to New Jersey and continuing his expedition towards Maine. Anyone is free to join him for a final running streak reminiscent of the movie, or just to “come along for a beer”.

Robert chuckles every time he is cheered on throughout his journey with the appropriate phrase: “Run, Rob, run!”

You can follow ‘Forrest’s’ journey by checking out his Instagram page or his Going The Distance website.

(WATCH the video below)

