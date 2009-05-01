Fourth Grade Class Grows Food for 300 Homeless (Video)
Nine-year-old Katie started growing a cabbage as a school assignment, but thanks to a big idea that came to her after raising a very big cabbage, she is now feeding hundreds of homeless people with fresh produce—and her fourth grade class helps.
Maybe only 10 but the wisdom of the ancients. Great vid!
[…] cabbage went on to become an unusually whopping 40-pound vegetable – so the Stagliano family decided to donate the greens to a nearby soup kitchen in Summerville, […]