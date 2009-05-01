Fourth Grade Class Grows Food for 300 Homeless (Video)

cabbage-big-as-girl.jpg

Nine-year-old Katie started growing a cabbage as a school assignment, but thanks to a big idea that came to her after raising a very big cabbage, she is now feeding hundreds of homeless people with fresh produce—and her fourth grade class helps.

WATCH the video below…

