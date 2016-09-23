She Gave Her Meal to a Homeless Man and Received a Call...

She Gave Her Meal to a Homeless Man and Received a Call From His Sister a Week Later Uplift

Kids by McKinley Corbley

This 8-year-old girl may be small, but she’s as kind as she is cute and the internet has become enthralled by this video of her good deeds.

Ella Scott was eating dinner with her father Eddie at the Lallapalooza restaurant in Monterey, California when she saw a homeless man sitting outside on a bench.

After seeking permission from her father, she wandered outside and gave her plate of steak and potatoes to the poor gentleman.

RELATED: Homeless Piano Player Reunites With Son, Heads to Rehab

Her father’s video of the deed has been viewed over 40 million times, but one observer in particular was more special than the rest.

Two weeks after the clip’s publication, Eddie received a call from Roseanne Salkowski, a woman who informed him that the homeless man in the video was her brother David.

MORE: This Man Strums Next to New York’s Homeless So They Earn More Money

While in tears, Roseanne told the father that she hadn’t seen David since he fled Philadelphia six months previously. She also said that he was a 62-year-old veteran with PTSD.

The Scotts are now determined to search for David until they can reunite the siblings once more.

(WATCH the video below)

Multiply The Good: Click To Share With Your Friends