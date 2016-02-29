Young School Kids Join “Gentlemen’s Club” to Turn into Polite Young Men Uplift

by Terry Turner

These elementary students are learning more than just the “three Rs” — reading, ‘riting, and ‘rithmatic. Add a fourth one: Respect — they’re learning how to give it, and receive it.

The boys are members of the “Gentlemen’s Club” at Memminger Elementary in Charleston, South Carolina.

Every Monday they wear suits and ties to school and learn new social skills to help them succeed in life.

Raymond Nelson, a student support specialist, teaches them how to shake hands, make eye contact, open doors for others, and properly address their elders.

The Gentlemen’s Club motto is “Look good, feel good, do good.”

Nelson believes learning social skills in grade school will stick with students throughout their lifetime, turning at-risk kids into successful adults. He came up with the idea over winter break, remembering a similar group he belonged to as a kid.

“It helped me to be a better man and I can spread that knowledge to these young boys,” Nelson told WCSC News. “They perform well when they realize someone cares about them.

(WATCH the video from WCSC below) — Photo: WCSC video

