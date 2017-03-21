George Clooney Surprises 87-Year-old Fan With Birthday Flowers Culture

Celebrities by McKinley Corbley

Hollywood superstar George Clooney took some time out of his busy Sunday to grant an 87-year-old fan’s lifelong dream on her birthday.

Since Pat Adams had always wanted to meet the iconic actor, an employee of her retirement home – Sunrise of Sonny in Reading, England – sent a letter to Clooney asking if he could stop by for a visit on her birthday.

Sure enough, Clooney made the journey from Berkshire to Reading with flowers in hand and a birthday card for Pat.

Pat was totally shocked and delighted by the star’s appearance. The two snapped a photo together and chatted for a while until Clooney had to leave.

Staff say that Pat is still grinning from ear to ear from the charming encounter, marking this birthday an event that she is sure to never forget.

(Photo by Sunrise of Sonny UK)