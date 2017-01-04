Girl Once Denied a Horse Trained Her Cow Instead (WATCH) Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

When Hannah Simpson was 11-years-old, all she wanted was a horse of her own to ride and train. Her parents, however, insisted that ponies were too expensive, leaving Hannah’s dream unfulfilled.

Her creative solution? She trained one of the cows on their dairy farm to ride instead.

Hannah first climbed onto Lilac’s back on a dare from her brother, although the rider advises against most people attempting to mount a cow – Lilac has apparently bucked her off many times. But because of the duo’s rare bond, the two have defied the rules and become an unusual team.

Hannah now has a horse named Sammy, but she still takes her original steed out to pasture once a week for a ride.

(WATCH the video below)

Reprint (Photo by Hannah Simpson)