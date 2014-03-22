7-11 Clerk Fired for Giving Coffee to Homeless Man, Gets Better Offer Uplift

In a striking example of poetic justice, a Massachusetts teenager who says she was fired from 7-Eleven for giving a cup of coffee to a homeless man has landed a new job within days—at a homeless-services organization.

“My lesson learned is that good deeds pay off,” Ava Lins, 19, tells Yahoo. “Do what you believe is the right thing, and stand up for what you believe in. Only good things will come of it.”

