Girl Scout’s Hilariously Honest Cookie Reviews Lead to Record-breaking Sales

Charlotte McCourt-Youtube

Charlotte McCourt believes that honesty is the best policy – that’s why she wrote astonishingly blunt reviews of every Girl Scout cookie for her customers.

The 11-year-old gave the Do Si Do cookie a 5 out of 10 score because of its “bland, unoriginal flavor”. Her most scathing 1/10 review was for the Toffeetastic; saying that it was “a bleak, flavorless, gluten-free wasteland”.

Now one might think that being 100% honest about a product you’re trying to sell isn’t the best method of making money. But as it turns out, Charlotte broke a Girl Scout cookie selling record.

Charlotte had been aiming to use this full-disclosure policy to help her sell at least 300 boxes. However, because customers were so intrigued by the Girl Scout’s honesty, she managed to sell over 23,000 boxes.

(WATCH the video below)

 

