Girl Scout’s Hilariously Honest Cookie Reviews Lead to Record-breaking Sales Uplift

Charlotte McCourt believes that honesty is the best policy – that’s why she wrote astonishingly blunt reviews of every Girl Scout cookie for her customers.

Now one might think that being 100% honest about a product you’re trying to sell isn’t the best method of making money. But as it turns out, Charlotte broke a Girl Scout cookie selling record.

Charlotte had been aiming to use this full-disclosure policy to help her sell at least 300 boxes. However, because customers were so intrigued by the Girl Scout’s honesty, she managed to sell over 23,000 boxes.

