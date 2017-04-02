Watch Toddler’s Overjoyed Reaction Inside Airplane Doing Loops and Rolls

We don’t know if the average 4-year-old would be terrified to participate in loops and barrel rolls inside an airplane – but not this little girl.

Though his daughter is very mild-mannered during takeoff, she cannot contain her excitement as the French pilot starts to show off his moves.

Before continuously yelling “Again! Again!”, Lea can be twice heard saying “I want to have my head upside down again”.

The daddy-daughter duo eventually agree to take a quick break and just glide before enjoying another spiral – probably to let all of that blood drain out of their sweet faces.

(WATCH the video below)

