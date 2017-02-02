Goat Yoga Offers Adorable Twist For Your Regular Routine

Now you can do your downward dog with an actual goat on your back.

Lainey Morse has been hosting yoga classes on her farm in Albany, Oregon for the last few years. The classes have gained nationwide attention, however, because of the eccentric classmates: happy little goats.

Lainey reportedly got the idea when she was hosting a children’s birthday on her farm and a yoga instructor approached her with a strange idea: use her flock of goats to host fun, relaxing classes in nature alongside the little critters.

Since Lainey’s eight goats are all very well-behaved – as well as snuggley – the classes became a huge success.

“It’s more than just a yoga class,” says Lainey. “It may even sound silly but it’s helping people in extraordinary ways and it’s making people SMILE! It’s really about disconnecting with day to day stress, sickness or depression and focusing on positive and happy vibes.”

