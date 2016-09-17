Grandma Walks into Music Shop, Stuns All With Drum Skills (WATCH)

This mysterious grandma named Mary blew everyone’s minds when she sat down to play a double-bass pedal for the first time and ended up rocking the whole music store.

The store’s video of Mary scored almost 8 million views since it was published three years ago.

The musician could make anyone give up on old Who adage, “I hope I die before I get old.”

