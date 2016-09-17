Grandma Walks into Music Shop, Stuns All With Drum Skills (WATCH)

Grandma Walks into Music Shop, Stuns All With Drum Skills (WATCH)

by -
0

drumming-grandma-youtube

This mysterious grandma named Mary blew everyone’s minds when she sat down to play a double-bass pedal for the first time and ended up rocking the whole music store.

The staff of the Coalition Drum Shop in La Crosse, Wisconsin was shocked when the senior started playing the Gretsch Catalina Birch drum kit like a pro.

VIDEOGrandma Can’t Stop Laughing At Gift of Firefighter “Hunks” Calendar

The store’s video of Mary scored almost 8 million views since it was published three years ago.

The musician could make anyone give up on old Who adage, “I hope I die before I get old.”

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Talented Tune With Your Friends… 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS