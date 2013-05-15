Real Life ‘Major Tom’ Performs David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” From Actual Space

The Canadian commander of the International Space Station used his down-time in orbit to create a music video that has attracted 10 million views on YouTube with its rendition of the famous astronaut pop tune, David Bowie’s Space Oddity.

“Ground control to Major Tom” is the renown opening line of the song that was written and performed by Bowie in 1969, the release of which coincided with the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Earlier this year, Chris Hadfield recorded the first space-Earth musical collaboration from the International Space Station (ISS) with his tune I.S.S. (Is Somebody Singing), a project with Ed Robertson of Canadian rock group Barenaked Ladies.

In both songs, Hadfield can be seen singing on board the space station with our planet floating outside the window.

(WATCH the video below via YouTube)