Happy 90th Birthday to Ann Turner Cook – the Official Gerber Baby Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Ann Turner Cook was only 4 months old when a family friend turned her into the one of the most recognizable babies in the world – and today is her 90th birthday.

Gerber officials decided they liked it as it was and made the sketch their official trademark in 1931.

Ann became the mother of four children and now lives in Tampa, Florida. She has worked as a novelist and high school English teacher.

