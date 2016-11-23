Happy 90th Birthday to Ann Turner Cook – the Official Gerber Baby

Ann Turner Cook was only 4 months old when a family friend turned her into the one of the most recognizable babies in the world – and today is her 90th birthday.

Dorothy Hope Smith did a charcoal sketch of Ann in 1927 after the Gerber baby food company announced a nationwide search for the official face of the company. When she submitted the portrait, she included a note saying that it wasn’t finished yet – but if it was chosen, she could touch it up for the company.

Gerber officials decided they liked it as it was and made the sketch their official trademark in 1931.

Ann became the mother of four children and now lives in Tampa, Florida. She has worked as a novelist and high school English teacher.

(WATCH the video below)

 

