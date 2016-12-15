The Healing Power of Christmas Lights Your Blogs by marthabrett

“Give light, and the darkness will disappear of itself.” — Desiderius Erasmus

“I need the Christmas lights up earlier than usual this year,” I announced the first week of December.

My Jewish husband does a good job with Christmas lights, though I can’t say he looks forward to it. On the contrary, he puts off the job as long as possible until a critical mass of houses on our street are plugged in for the holiday season.

MORE: Firefighters Hang Christmas Lights For Injured Dad After He Fell From Ladder

After only a little bit of grumbling, he unearthed the lights from the basement, tested the strings, and headed outside. His system of wrapping the dogwood trunks and branches with lights has become more challenging over the past twenty-plus years, as the trees have grown taller but the ladder hasn’t.

Indoor illumination is my purview, starting with the Christmas tree lights. I twist more strings of tiny bulbs around garland draped over the stair banister and yet more to frame the kitchen window. Candles are interspersed everywhere, including on the fireplace mantel, where they bookend the menorahs and Christmas décor sharing the space.

My husband and I each have one Jewish and one Christian parent. But because Judaism is passed down through the mother’s line, he is “officially” Jewish, while I am not.

RELATED: Muslim-Owned Restaurant Offers Free Christmas Meal For Homeless and Elderly

Labels don’t concern me. We embrace the breadth of our heritage by celebrating all of it. While we display an array of Jewish and Christian symbols in our home this time of year, the lights are what tie it all together.

The lights point to the commonality of the message.

And I’m not only talking about Judaism and Christianity. Festivals of light have been around since pagan times and continue to this day across religions and cultures. Hinduism’s festival of light, Diwali, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness with lamps and fireworks. The Lunar New Year, Kwanzaa, and Santa Lucia Day are other examples of holidays celebrating light during the darkest time of the year in the northern hemisphere.

WATCH: Wes Anderson’s Adorable New Christmas Short w/ Train Conductor Adrian Brody

Indeed, it’s “the light”⎯in every meaning of the word⎯that we celebrate around the winter solstice. The website Souled Out puts it this way:

I’d go further than that. Light is one of the oldest and most meaningful symbols around. No matter what our religious or cultural background (unless you are of the vampire persuasion), we all love light. In literature and paintings throughout history, light represents not only wisdom, but also rebirth, goodness, purity, hope, the Holy Spirit, faith, Jesus (“the light of the world”), life-giving energy, well being, and joy.

We need the light more than ever this holiday season.

I’ve made a conscious decision to turn up the voltage of the winter holidays this year. Christmas carols loop on my playlist; It’s a Wonderful Life is the first item on the agenda when my college kid gets home; and I’m soaking in the holiday lights with full gratitude and an open heart.

WATCH: Adorable Corgis Spread Holiday Cheer With Their Ugly Xmas Sweater Party

Though so much is out of our hands during this tumultuous time in our history, our personal energy is contagious. Some may view my holiday lights obsession as frivolous. I like to think of it as a subversive means to counteract darkness.

I will honor and nurture the joyful feeling in my heart that Christmas lights bring. It’s an easy action to take, to be followed by other types of action down the road.

For today, though, I will follow the advice of Somebody Important who once said, let there be light!

Shine A Light On Your Friends: Click To Share Republish

Reprint