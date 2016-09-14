Heartwarming Global Bob Marley Singalong Breaks Monday Monotony (WATCH)

With thousands of commuters going about their everyday routine, subways tend to feel a bit glum on the average weekday.

These passengers’ trips were brightened, however, when a group of performance artists roused them into a singalong of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds”.

The group, known as The Liberators International because of their love of free artistic expression in public, performed the tune on subways from Australia, to Malaysia, to Puerto Rico, to England, and many others. Passengers were handed lyric sheets and flowers to encourage participation.

The results are magical.

“With news of terrorism and war dominating headlines around the world, The Liberators International want to remind humanity that we are stronger together than we are apart,” says the organization’s website. “Singing has been proven to break down barriers between people, as well as improve mental health and general wellbeing.”

The group is also responsible for the world’s biggest eye contact experiment in 2015 in which 100,000 people from 156 different cities participated.

(WATCH the beautiful video below)

