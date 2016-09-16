The Heartwarming Moment When This Swan Was Reunited With Its Rescuer

Swans are notoriously nasty birds when confronted by humans or intruders – this beautiful bird, however, is the exception.

Wiese helped nurse and rehabilitate all of the birds, but this one in particular developed a special relationship with the host.

The swan, who was injured after being trapped in a chain link fence, was reunited with her rescuer in the spring.

“I pulled it to my chest and somehow it felt comfortable or safe, and within minutes it just surrendered itself,” Wiese told ABC News. “It literally took its neck and wrapped it around mine. It’s a really terrific feeling when you feel that bond and mutual trust with this non-verbally communicating animal, when the animal realizes you intend it no harm.”

