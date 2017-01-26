Heinz Scores Big By Investing in Employees Instead of Super Bowl Ad

Business by McKinley Corbley

Instead of investing $5 million in a 30 second advertisement broadcasted during the Super Bowl, Kraft Heinz is giving all of their salaried employees the day off after the big game.

“Statistics show over 16 million people call in sick or just don’t show up to work,” says the company’s petition. “And for those that do, productivity plummets so far that the country loses on average around $1 billion (true story). Enough with the madness.”

“The Heinz brand doesn’t settle on delivering superior taste or quality, and we don’t believe America should have to settle on the day after the best sports day of the year,” Nicole Kulwicki, head of Heinz brands, said in a press release.

