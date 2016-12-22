Here’s the Top 10 Most Impressive Health and Wellness Developments of 2016 News

Health by Good News Network

A medical treatment intended for cancer patients appears to be able to reverse the effects of multiple sclerosis (MS), as well–and some people paralyzed by the condition have been able to walk again.

Teegan Lexcen was born with only one lung and half a heart. Doctors told her parents that surgery was impossible–and the little girl wouldn’t live long.

But thanks to Google Cardboard, doctors at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami were able to load images from MRI scans into an app called Sketchfab and put on the Google Cardboard goggles. By turning their heads and moving around inside the images with the goggles, doctors could see the heart from all angles — and devise a strategy to repair the damage.

Sudden cardiac arrest may not be so sudden after all. Doctors have discovered that early warning signs may be experienced up to a month before the condition hits–and knowing them could save hundreds of thousands of lives.

For millions of people whose vision is clouded by cataracts, surgery has been the only option. Soon, they may be able to treat–and even prevent–the debilitating condition with simple eye drops.

Now getting tested for cancer at the doctor’s could be as simple as a little prick of the finger – and it could save your life up to ten years in advance, before symptoms even start to show.

Companies will no longer be able to market antibacterial wash products with any of 19 specific active ingredients because manufacturers have not demonstrated the safety of long-term daily use or show that they are any more effective than plain soap and water in preventing illness or the spread of infections.

This revolutionary technology combines the hands-free interface of a segway with a wheelchair, giving paraplegics groundbreaking levels of free movement.

The doctor told her that the only cure for her hemorrhoids was a painful, invasive surgery – but after doing a bit of research, she found that all she needed was a little 7-inch step stool.

A bold cancer therapy that uses the polio virus to attack a form of brain cancer has been so successful, it’s been given “breakthrough status” from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The status means hundreds of patients can receive the treatment, before testing is even completed, or the FDA has finally given its approval— a process that can normally take years.

For the first time ever, neuroscientists from Keck Medical Center of USC have treated a total quadriplegic with stem cells, and he has substantially recovered the functions of his upper body only two months into the process.

