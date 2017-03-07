Hero Dog Saved From Being Put Down After Online Petition Takes Off

Pets by McKinley Corbley

Buddy the pit bull was considered a hero after he allegedly saved a 9-year-old boy from being drowned by his deranged mother. But despite his courageous behavior, he was still put on death row for being “dangerous”.

Thankfully, over 50,000 people from around the world were able to help save his life.

Buddy’s owner, Jess Smith, created an online petition to save Buddy from being euthanized. The campaign eventually garnered over 50,000 signatures all rallying for the pup’s life.

Area representatives decided that Buddy’s actions were in reasonable defense of the situation and the canine was not considered a danger.

“I just want to tell everyone that our boy buddy is coming home. He has a few things to get into place before he comes home, but the main thing is he is coming home,” wrote Jess. “We all can’t thank you enough for all you support in sharing and helping fundraise for him.”

The boy is currently in the hospital being treated for the bite and is expected to make a full recovery.

Murray River Council interim general manager Margot Stork said: “The New South Wales Police have advised council that they will not be seeking an order to destroy this animal. Our Rangers are passionate about animal welfare and we will always work with residents to ensure their pets are registered, micro-chipped, and provide any advice or assistance.”

(Photo by Jess Smith)