Hero Refugees Capture Bomb Suspect When Police Couldn’t Uplift

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

Amidst the negative media following the Syrian refugee crisis, one story stands out amongst the rest as a shining example of bravery.

A 2-day manhunt was underway in Germany when 22-year-old Syrian Jaber Albakr escaped from police forces following a raid on his house. The criminal who is suspected to be inspired by ISIS had been hiding explosives in his apartment building when law enforcement arrived.

After Mohamed picked up the fugitive from the train station, however, he and his friend recognized him from a news segment warning the German public of his escape.

They quickly put him in a headlock, tied him up with electric cable, called the police, and refused to accept money in exchange for his release.

“The young men have earned the Federal Cross of Merit,” Social Democrat defense expert Johannes Kahrs told Bild daily, adding they had shown a profound respect towards Germans. “It is hard to imagine more integration, it is exemplary,” he said.

