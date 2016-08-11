High School Cross Country Team Take Shelter Dogs For a Run Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

These abandoned pups were taken out for the time of their lives thanks to a nearby high school cross country team.

Then he thought of the pups cooped up at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services and got an idea: his runners could do their daily jog while tracking volunteer hours and giving the shelter dogs some exercise.

The teens were paired with twelve dogs for a few miles of romping and – judging by the adorable video below – it was a great success.

“I am not sure who was more excited and having the most fun…the dogs or the kids,” he wrote in his Facebook post. “Either way, it was a great time and I am sure we will do it again sometime soon.”

(WATCH the video below)

