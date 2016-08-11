High School Cross Country Team Take Shelter Dogs For a Run

High School Cross Country Team Take Shelter Dogs For a Run

by -
1

High School Cross Country Team and Dogs-Facebook

These abandoned pups were taken out for the time of their lives thanks to a nearby high school cross country team.

Coach Luis Escobar of the St. Joseph High School Cross Country Team in Santa Maria, California had been trying to figure out how his students could have fun while logging their necessary volunteer hours that their curriculums require.

Then he thought of the pups cooped up at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services and got an idea: his runners could do their daily jog while tracking volunteer hours and giving the shelter dogs some exercise.

RELATEDAnimal Shelter Enlists Help of Pokemon GO Players to Walk Dogs

The teens were paired with twelve dogs for a few miles of romping and – judging by the adorable video below – it was a great success.

“I am not sure who was more excited and having the most fun…the dogs or the kids,” he wrote in his Facebook post. “Either way, it was a great time and I am sure we will do it again sometime soon.”

(WATCH the video below)

 

Multiply The Cuteness – Click To Share

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS