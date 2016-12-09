High School Teens Surprise Blind Student With Special Yearbook in Braille Uplift

by McKinley Corbley

Windsor High School prints what may be the first braille yearbook https://t.co/G1jkytpEm4 pic.twitter.com/N0T9g5Okaf — The Press Democrat (@NorthBayNews) November 8, 2016

These high school seniors weren’t about to leave Maycie Vorreiter out of the annual yearbook fun – that’s why they surprised her with what could be the first yearbook ever printed in braille.

“It was one of those really awesome moments that I would want to relive again,” Vorreiter told the Press Democrat. “My hope is that in the future, if there are other visually impaired students that go through high school, they get a yearbook for their senior year, too.”

The yearbook is a foot thick with over four volumes. Though the yearbook reportedly cost over $4,000 to print, the school and publisher divided the costs.

