Home Depot Workers Use Building Skills to Help Sick Baby Walk

These three retail workers didn’t have to go out of their way to create a walker for this disabled toddler – but that didn’t stop them from doing it anyway.

2-year-old Silas was born with Norrie Disease, a rare genetic disorder that delays muscle development and leaves male infants blind.

Little did she know that these three Home Depot workers in Fort Worth, Texas were going to be the answer to her prayers.

Jessica’s grandfather had gone to the store the week previously to buy tools so he could build his own walker – but when he explained Silas’s situation to the store’s supervisor Matt Spencer, the grandpa was introduced to Eric Bindel and Christopher Wright.

The two employees said that if Johnson came back a few days later, they could make a customizable walker for his great-grandson.

True to their word, Jessica and Silas returned to the store only to find a lime-green contraption waiting for them.

“As soon as we put him in there he was spilling around,” Jessica told CBS. “He was able to move; the cause and effect of him doing that — that’s awesome.”

Silas’s doctor says it’s important for the toddler to move in order to improve his muscle development, and since the walker is adjustable, he won’t be outgrowing it anytime soon.

As for Eric and Christopher, they were just happy to help a child in need.

