Homeless Man Given Six Job Interviews Thanks to His Powerful Sign

Homeless Man Given Six Job Interviews Thanks to His Powerful Sign Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

This formerly homeless man is being blessed by strangers left and right thanks to a woman sharing his plea for help on Facebook.

Sherryn Jackson was walking through the city center in Melbourne, Australia when she saw Barry: an elderly homeless man holding a sign with a long message inscribed in marker.

RELATED: Single Mom Parlays Small Lottery Win into Fund For Homeless Man In the Cold

Heartbroken, Sherryn posted a photo of the sign to a local group page on Facebook.

Not long after the photo was published, Barry received six phone calls for phone interviews and local accommodation.

Barry has been overwhelmed by the displays of kindness, although Sherryn does not plan on stopping until she can find her new acquaintance permanent housing.

Multiply The Good: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Sherryn Jackson)