Hospital Allows Dog to Visit Her Dying Owner to Say Goodbye (WATCH)

Hospital Allows Dog to Visit Her Dying Owner to Say Goodbye (WATCH) Photo of the Day by Good News Network

In a moment of compassion, a California hospital allowed a loyal pup to visit the bedside of her dying owner.

Ryan Jessen thought he had a migraine, but the pain turned out to be caused by a ventricular brain hemorrhage.

WATCH: Hundreds of Strangers Escort Dying Dog For Final Walk on Favorite Beach

“The hospital did the sweetest thing for us and allowed us to bring my brother’s dog in to ‘say goodbye’ so she’d know why her human never came home,” wrote Michelle Jessen. “If you knew my brother, he really loved his sweet dog.”

Though he passed away on November 30, his organs were donated, and the following day a 17-year-old from California, whose birthday is on Christmas day, received his heart.

MORE: Bachelor Party Adopts 7 Puppies After Stray Dog Wanders in

And, don’t worry about the dog’s future.

“We’re keeping her!!!” added Michelle. “She’s part of the family.”

(WATCH the video below)

SHARE the Touching Moment…

Also, Republish

Reprint