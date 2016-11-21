Hundreds Show Up to Run With Autistic Teen Pushed Down by a...

Hundreds Show Up to Run With Autistic Teen Pushed Down by a Stranger

Chase Coleman had been running on the cross-country team for three years when he was pushed to the ground by a stranger during a race.

The 15-year-old teen with autism was so heartbroken, he handed in his uniform and gave up his favorite hobby, saying he would never run again.

Christine, Chase’s coach, and a team of volunteers started recruiting runners from Baltimore to Syracuse to encourage Chase in a fun run. The race was held at Corcoran High School on Saturday morning where over 600 runners registered to participate. Over 1,000 people simply showed up in solidarity.

Though the event was sparked because of one cruel action, the community made sure that it became ‘an explosions of kindness’. Everyone wore tee shirts emblazoned with ‘Run With Chase’ and spectators waved signs featuring messages of love for the star athlete.

By the time the race ended, Chase could reportedly be seen grinning from ear to ear.

