New Hyundai Car Runs on Free Fuel From LA’s Sewage

A new car from Hyundai runs on a fuel that has a truly endless supply: human waste.

Hydrogen created from sewage at a waste treatment plant in Orange County, California, will power fuel cells in the Hyundai Tuscon, available for leasing later this spring in a limited area around Los Angeles.

The new technology can make hydrogen cheaply by processing solid waste and feeding it to microbes that turn it into methane. The fuel will be pumped to local stations, making it possible for Hyundai to put its car on the streets.

The Korean automaker will start leasing the H2 compact utility vehicle for $499 a month ($2,999 down) for 36 months, including free hydrogen refueling and Maintenance. The company says it has had a surprising number of people express an interest in the vehicle.

(READ the story from Fast CoExist)




