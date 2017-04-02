Indian Farmers Harness the Monsoon Waters to Overcome Drought News

For years, Indian farmers have struggled to survive the dry spells that plague their crops – but, they have finally learned to overcome the draught by planning ahead.

By digging irrigation ponds near the farms, they can collect the precious rainwater for use throughout the coming seasons.

Since roughly half of the nation’s population depends on agriculture, the construction of these ponds has worked wonders for India’s food production – farmers in 20 villages have already constructed over 800 ponds for local use. A single 100-foot pond can reportedly provide enough crop nourishment for up to four months.

The ponds also dispel the need for fossil fuel-powered trains having to deliver water from more plentiful areas.

(WATCH the video below)

