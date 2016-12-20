Indian School Asks Parents to Plant Trees Instead of Pay Tuition

McKinley Corbley

This Indian primary school is being praised for its unique environmental initiative that asks students’ parents to plant trees instead of pay tuition.

The facility’s establishment was to help poorer families afford quality education for their children.

Since its construction one year ago, over 700 saplings have ben planted in the area. Should one of the trees die, the parents are simply required to replace it with another.

Reprint (Photo by Travfotos, CC)