Inspirational Teen is Accepted into All 8 Ivy League Schools

While some kids this time of year are stressing over getting into their dream schools, Ifeoma White-Thorpe is trying to decide which of 8 schools is the best for her.

They are not just any old eight schools either; Ifeoma was accepted into all eight Ivy League schools – and Stanford.

According to CNN, Ifeoma plans to study biology and global health. All she has to do is decide between Dartmouth, Cornell, Brown, Harvard, Yale, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Stanford, or Princeton.

Though Ifeoma was nervous when she was opening her eighth acceptance letter, her emotions quickly turned to excitement.

“I was like, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, like this might be eight out of eight and I clicked it and it said ‘Congratulations’ and I was like oh my goodness!” Ifeoma told CNN affiliate WABC-TV.

(WATCH the video below)

