These Instructors Teach Kids in Hospice How to Dance (WATCH)

These Instructors Teach Kids in Hospice How to Dance

The younger patients of children’s hospitals might have a hard time keeping their spirits up during treatment, but this organization is showing that all it takes is a little dancing.

The teachers are trained to customize their lessons for whatever disabilities the children may have. Whether they’re wheelchair-bound, or need to stay in sterilized environments, Dancin Power volunteers are ready to accommodate any hinderance.

The dancing doesn’t just give the youth joy during their illness – it also gives them a chance to exercise and have fun.

“Every day we learn so much from our kids, they are so resilient and strong even when facing challenging times,” Dancin Power said on their Facebook. “We are grateful to be a positive part of their lives during those hard times. We hope that you too can find strength and resilience when facing hard times!”

(WATCH the video below)

