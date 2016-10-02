Irish Dancer Finds A Partner in This Adorable Toddler Passing By (WATCH)

In a cute little clip published by Galway Now Magazine, a woman is tap dancing in the street for money when she’s joined by a fan.

A toddler tentatively steps forward to watch her moves before joining in.

Even though his motor control doesn’t seem advanced enough to keep up with his counterpart, it’s still the cutest thing you’ll see today.

(WATCH the video below)

