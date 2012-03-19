‘Israel Loves Iran’ Initiative Takes Off On Facebook

An online call for peace started by an Israeli couple is bypassing the official realms of government and targeting the hearts of Iranian people via the internet. Both Israelis and Iranians have responded over the weekend, posting photos with messages of love for the citizens of their Mideast foes.

Ronny Edry and his wife Michal Tamir uploaded pink and green posters to Facebook last week depicting images of themselves with their children alongside the words, “Iranians, we will never bomb your country… We love you.”

Their new website, IsraeLovesIran.com, posted a letter that begins, “Dear Iranians, I refuse to hate or fear people that are struggling so hard for their freedom – I admire you and your perseverance.”

On Sunday their labor of love bore fruit, as more and more posts by Iranians started popping up on their Facebook page, Israel Loves Iran, in response to their Israeli counterparts.

“My Israeli friends, I do not hate you; I do not want war. love, Peace,” read many Iranian posters that were posted by Iranians to the new group page.

The number of Facebook fans grew by one hundred in just the last hour. In addition to Edry and Tamir’s initiative, another Facebook group titled “Israelis against a War with Iran,” went up on Thursday.

(READ the original story in Haaretz)